I am shocked – Bawumia on death of Yapei Kusawgu Parliamentary Candidate

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken to his Facebook page to sympathise with the family of the late NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency.

According to the Vice President, the news came to him as a shock.

“I have received with shock the tragic demise of our Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, Hon. Abu Kamara, his aide Majeed Kotochi and another in an accident at the Datoyili police barrier.

“I sympathise with the families and empathise with our party,” he said in the post.

The Parliamentary Candidate died in a fatal road accident.

According to the Savannah Regional NPP Director of Communications, Mohammed Issah, the car he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with an articulated truck at the Datoyili police barrier on the outskirts of Tamale.

Following his demise, campaign activities in the region have been suspended.

“May their gentle souls rest in peace,” he added.