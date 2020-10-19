Sudan government decides to add three seats to sovereign council

Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers approved on Sunday the addition of three seats to help implement a peace deal signed on Oct. 3.

“The joint meeting approved harmonization of the peace agreement signed in Juba on Oct. 3 with the constitutional document,” the sovereign council said in a statement.

The addition of three seats to the sovereignty council is the most important decision approved in the meeting, it added.

With the three seats, the transitional sovereign council will have 14 members. The meeting also decided to establish the Council of Partners of the Transitional Period, which will include the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance, the military component and signatories to the peace deal, to facilitate the transition process.

The sovereign council, formed in August 2019, is the highest executive authority among transitional government structures.

On Oct. 3, the Sudanese government and armed groups signed a peace deal in South Sudan’s capital of Juba to end their armed conflicts.

The peace deal includes protocols of security arrangements, power and wealth sharing, compensation for the displaced people and refugees, land ownership and realization of justice and development.