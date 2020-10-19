News

12 bodies recovered in mass graves in Libya’s Tarhuna

38 mins ago
0 Views
2 Min Read
FacebookTwitter
Libya Dawn fighters check a crater left by an air raid in the Tarhuna area, 80 km southeast of Tripoli, Libya, on March 23, 2015. Libyan national army's warplanes launched an airstrike on Tarhuna, attempting to pound the stronghold of Libya Dawn. (Xinhua/Hamza Turkia)

Libyan authorities on Sunday announced the recovery of 12 unidentified bodies in mass graves in the city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli.

Abdul-Aziz Jafri, spokesman of the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, told Xinhua that the 12 bodies were recovered from five newly discovered mass graves in the city.

A total of 86 bodies have been recovered in Tarhuna since the beginning of a search in June, while Tripoli has seen the recovery of 28 bodies so far, said Jafri. The forces of the UN-backed Libyan government have been accusing the rival east-based army of mass killings in Tarhuna.

The east-based army and the UN-backed government had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict for more than a year in and around Tripoli, which ended in early June with the UN-backed government announcing takeover of all western Libya after withdrawal of the east-based army.

READ ALSO:   Galamsey Activities At Labadi Beach

Tarhuna had been the main military operation center of the east-based army before the city was taken over by the UN-backed government.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to newsgh[email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Popular Links