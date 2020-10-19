Apostle Adjei Not Been Reporting To Police — Prosecutor Tells Court

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei of Hezekiah Prayer Ministry who allegedly threatened to cause the death of Jean Mensa, Chairman, Electoral Commission, has not been reporting to the Police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare informed an Accra Circuit Court when the matter was called.

ASP Asare therefore prayed the court to review the bail conditions of the accused.

However, the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh said “for the benefit of doubt” he would give the accused some time to ascertain the truth of prosecution’s assertions.

The Court had granted GHC 100,000 bail to Apostle Adjei and as part of his bail conditions he was to provide three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants earning not less than GHC 2,000 a month.

The accused was ordered to report to the Police twice a week. The Court further directed Adjei to deposit his passport at the Court’s Registry.

Adjei charged with threat of death, unlawful possession of narcotic plants, assault on public officer, has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution case was that the complainant, Madam Jean Mensah, on June 5, this year, reported to the Police that whilst acting in the execution of her statutory duties as Electoral Commissioner, Adjei threatened to cause her death.

ASP Asare said on June, 9 this year, intelligence led to the arrest of Adjei at Greda Estate in Teshie whiles granting an interview to a team of journalists in relation to a video made by him on social media.

He said the accused in the said video threatened to cause the death of Mrs. Mensah.

Subsequently, Prosecution said a search conducted on Adjei revealed one infinix 5 mobile phone, a black wallet containing GHC 29.00 and a Voter ID Card.

He said ”also found on the accused was a brown waist pack which contained inter alia; one mobile charger, two suspected aphrodisiac labelled Mr Q, one brown smoking XL paper and two brown wrapped substance of dried leaves suspected to be a narcotic plant.”

Prosecution said after the inventory was taken, Adjei admitted ownership.

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that within the past four years, Adjei accompanied a group which occasionally visited an orphanage by name Jehovah Rapha Foundation located at Suhum to make donations.

The prosecution said in order to facilitate the commission of “this crime and also put complainant in fear of death, on June 4, 2020, accused and five others which included a presenter from Otumfuo TV Station, in a guise of donation, visited the orphanage to donate few items which included cooked rice and face masks.”

The prosecution said further investigations disclosed that Adjei while at the orphanage with the group made a video of himself and in the video he threatened to cause the death of Jean Mensah.

According to the prosecution, a careful analysis of the video disclosed the usage of abusive, threatening and insulting language against the complainant.

Some of the insults include” stupid Jean Mensah, idiot, foolish girl, you are crazy, stupid Akuffo girl.”

Prosecution said Adjei’s video was circulated on social media and on June 9, this year, he was located at Greda Estate at Teshie.

The prosecution said on June 17, this year the dried leaves was sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory.

He said on June 22, this year, result from the lab of the dried leaves tested positive for “Delta–9 tetra hydro cannabinol and cannabinol.

Prosecution said the Police is waiting for the report of transcription of the video tape of the accused.

The matter has been adjourned to Monday November 16.

—GNA