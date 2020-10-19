Appiah, Paintsil, others commiserate with Rawlings after mother’s demise

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, and John Paintsil, were among special guests who visited the former first couple, Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman to show love and mourn with them on the demise of Madam Victoria Agbotui.

Appiah, aka ‘Tornado’, who was the first captain to lead Ghana to the FIFA World Cup in 2006, said he was touched by the death of the great woman who gave the nation a son that many look up to.

He donated 100 cartons of Excel Mineral Water towards the funeral which takes place in Accra and the Volta region on 24th October 2020.

Appiah, who is a brand ambassador for Excel Mineral Water, said they represented all Ghanaian football players and those abroad to mourn with the bereaved families.

Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of the former president, died on Thursday, September 24 at the age of 101 after she had celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Former Minister of State, Dan Abodapki, on behalf of the bereaved family, announced that the burial of the late Madam Agbotui will take place in the Volta Region after funeral rites at the State House in Accra on October 24, 2020.

