"Those Inmates In Benin Were Illegally Released By Authorities"

12 mins ago


Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha has reacted to reports on the prison break which occurred at a correctional center in Benin city, Edo state on Monday.

It was learnt that some hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful ENDSARS protest in the state, broke into Oko prison through a perimeter fence and set a number of inmates free.

Reacting to this, Tacha accused the authorities of masterminding the act to sabotage the peaceful protest.

The reality TV star tweeted;

“what’s happening in Benin is what these Leaders want!!!
They want the Ruckus so that we loose FOCUS
NIGERIAN YOUTHS DO NOT FALL FOR THESE ANTICS! StayFOCCUSED
Benin please be safe
#EndSARS 

Risking the Lives of innocent citizens in Benin just to proof a stupid point is highly alarming and Disappointing!! I am disappointed in this Government!!! #EndSARS 

Those INMATES in Benin were ILLEGALLY released by authorities!! Just to SABOTAGE THE PEACEFUL PROTEST! we are not fools!!”

See her tweets below:

The reality TV star’s tweets

The reality TV star’s tweets

More tweet

More tweet

