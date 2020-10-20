Mahama visits late Amissah-Arthur’s mother during tour of Central Region

Former President John Mahama has paid a visit to his late former Vice President’s mother during his tour of the Central Region.

In a post on Facebook, the pictures which shows Mr. Mahama in a hearty conversation with Effie Amissah-Arthur at her residence in Cape Coast.

The flagbearer of the opposition NDC said the visit was to recieve blessings from Madam Amissah-Arthur ahead of the December 7 polls.

“With Madam Effie Amissah-Arthur in Cape Coast last week, as I have always done, to greet her and also receive her blessings ahead of the December 7 election. Madam Effie is the mother of our late former VP, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur. #JohnMahama2020 #AllGhanaiansMatter #NDCmanifesto,” the post said.

Mr Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018 in Accra.

Reports indicated that he collapsed at Airforce Gym during a workout session, and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic and politician was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana.

He was in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.