EndSARS: “This is not about politics, tribe or religion” – Harrysong warns Northern youths (video)

39-year-old ”Kingmaker”, Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong posted a video on his Instagram page this morning directed at youths in Northern Nigeria.
According to Alterplate record label founder, the end SARS protest is not about politics, tribe, or religion.
This comes after some youths in Northern Nigeria took to social media to allege that the EndSARS protest has been politicized.
