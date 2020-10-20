Iyaye explains importance of successful Wike pre-season football tourney

Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, believes a successful hosting of the second Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament will put the clubs in good stead for their various challenges in the coming season.

Urging the organising committee to stick to laid down rules and regulations, the commissioner said the tournament will not only reiterate the state as the hub for sporting activities in the country, but will also showcase the traditional hospitality of Rivers people.



Speaking during the inauguration of the committee in Port Harcourt yesterday, Iyaye said, “the tournament is carrying the crest of Governor Nyesom Wike, the first Power of Sports recipient in Africa,” hence the need to have an impressive outing.



He added that the tournament organised in consultation with the Rivers State football Association is aimed at assessing the strength of the state-owned Rivers United football club as they prepare for the 2020/2021 season and CAF club competition.



“You are aware that the ban on sports activities in Nigeria has been lifted, however, we must continue to observe covid-19 protocols as prescribed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Rivers State Ministry of Health.



“Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital is therefore expected to witness the influx of football enthusiasts and sports journalists from across the country for the ten-day event.



“We expect you to bring your wealth of experience to bear on this assignment and be assured of our maximum support to ensure the success of the event,” he stressed at the inauguration that had the Permanent Secretary, Honour Sirawoo in attendance.



Replying on behalf of the committee, the chairman of the Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament, Bashir Badawiy, promised to ensure a well-organised competition that will remain a benchmark in the country.



Other members of the committee are Benjamin Akobo, Olalekan Ige, Dennis Dima, Chuks Ezeji, Bright Ogude, Chris Udogu, and Sepribo Nimifaa, who is to serve as the secretary.

