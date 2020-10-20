Kwesi Arthur featured on 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher

Rapper Kwesi Arthur has once again lift high the Ghana flag.

The Ground Up Chale artiste who received nomination for the 2019 BET Viewers Choice: Best International Act category, has been featured on BET Africa’s 2020 Hip Hop Award Cyphers.

Kwesi was featured alongside other African artistes including Angola’s Cage One, Ginger Trill (South Africa), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), King Kaka (Kenya), Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast) Elizabeth Ventura (Angola) and omg oumy gueye (Senegal).

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards is scheduled for Wednesday October 28.



DaBaby lead the number of nominations with twelve, with Roddy Ricch earning eleven, and both Megan Thee Stallion and Drake receiving eight each.