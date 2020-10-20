The real story behind the infamous ‘Hugo, bel die polisie’ video

Cape Town – We finally have more on the story behind the “Hugo, bel die polisie” video that went viral last month.

According to Jacaranda FM, the video is actually more than a year old. Rian van Heerden and the Jacaranda FM Scenic Drive found out more about the infamous fight between a local family in Pretoria North.

The Scenic Drive team managed to track down the gentleman with the amputated leg, Wynand, who shared the inner details of the story. He said he was painting when he heard his wife, Ronel, screaming in the driveway.

When he went to investigate he found a number of people fighting.

