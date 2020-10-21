JHS graduate jailed for allegedly stealing ¢10 receives ¢2k, a job and apartment at Kasoa

A 16-year old Junior High School (JHS) graduate who was handed a 25-year jail term for allegedly stealing ¢10 has been presented with ¢2,000, a barbering shop job, and an apartment.

Abdallah Mohammed, who is now 27-years-old said in an exclusive interview with Adom FM that he served 11 years two months at the Kumasi Central Prison after he was wrongly accused of being a thief.

Some people after seeing the video on SVTV Africa gave him ¢2,000, Adomonline.com has reported.

Mr Mohammed has also been given a one-bedroom apartment in addition to an opportunity to become a professional barber by working in a barbershop.

Meanwhile, Nurudeen Mohammed, father of the JHS graduate, has thanked those who donated to help his son’s cause to move on with his life after the jail term.

He said the experience has left his son traumatised.

“I was happy he has been released. If you don’t have the strength and someone helps, you should be happy. We never thought it would get to him being jailed,” he said.

Mr Mohammed also thanked Ghanaians and all those who contributed but want to be anonymous for their support.

He said their act of kindness has uplifted his spirit to do something great with his life and improve his standard of living.

“I am grateful for being a benefactor of their kindness. God bless them for helping me out. Little by little, I am praying to get more than this”, he said after the donation.