It’s No.1 for NPP, No.2 for NDC on Election 2020 ballot paper

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will take the number one position on the ballot sheet followed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7, polls.

The two main parties were followed by newly formed Ghana United Movement (GUM) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) taking the fourth position.

Below are the parties and their positions on the ballot paper.

1. – NPP

2. – NDC

3. – GUM

4. – CPP

5. – GFP

6. – GCPP

7. – APC

8. – LPG

9. – PNC

10. – PPP

11. – NDP

12. – Independent candidate

Officials of the NPP including Gary Nimako who picked the position for his party and General Secretary John Boadu were beside themselves with joy at the Electoral Commission (EC) head office in Accra on Tuesday.

They said it is a sign that the works of President Akufo-Addo have been certified and he is riding the waves by picking the first position.

Mr Boadu said it is only fair the party got the first position because that is what it will be come election day.

“It makes our campaign message a lot easier because in turns of all spheres of the country we are number one. Talk of economy, infrastructure, international recognition, education and everything else we are number one.

“Nana Akufo-Addo has paved the way, he is number one…this cements the party getting what it wants in terms of votes in the upcoming election,” he said.

He said they will not have had any problem if they had gotten any other position on the ballot “because Nana Akufo-Addo is well known for his works. It is only that God wants to show Ghanaians that the NPP is the number party in Ghana.”

On his part, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor said the party picking the second position is a sign of God speaking to Ghanaians to go back for former President John Dramani Mahama.

“We expected Number 2 and we have gotten it, on January 7, 2021, we are swearing in John Mahama into office as the next President of Ghana,” he said.