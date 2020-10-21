Late Mfantseman MP’s wife files nomination to contest for the seat

The wife of the late Mfantseman MP, Ophelia Hayford has filed her nomination to contest the seat in the upcoming parliamentary election on the ticket of the NPP.

This follows a decision taken by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) after a meeting held on Sunday, October 18, in line with Article 12 of the NPP Constitution.

According to NEC, the party had extensive consultations with all stakeholders including the constituents of Mfantseman before Mrs Ophelia Hayford was selected to be the parliamentary candidate.

Clad in black with a party-coloured scarf around her neck, the widow was on Tuesday escorted by some party executives and supporters to file her nomination at the EC’s office.

JoyNews’ Richard Kwadwo Nyarko reported that the group walked from the Saltpond bypass to the EC office in town.

The two-kilometer journey saw the former Assistant Superintendent of Police crying her heart out throughout the procession.

The members were also clad in black and red to commemorate with the beavered family.

Earlier, the Ashanti Regional Police Command said it had arrested another person in connection with the murder of her husband.

The arrest comes less than five days after the police said it had picked up five suspects.

Meanwhile, the funeral rites for the slain MP will take place from 27th to November 27 to 29.