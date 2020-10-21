About 60 people trapped under collapsed church in Eastern Region

About 60 persons have been trapped under a collapsed church in Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region, eyewitnesses have said.

The Church of Prosperity owned by Prophet Akuwa Isaac is said to have been uncompleted for the past 28 years.

According to eyewitnesses, congregants had assembled for a church programme when the building collapsed.

Speaking to Adom News, a congregant said they had come to fast and pray for the founder of the Church since they had received information that he was not well.

When asked if Prophet Akuwa Isaac was in the building with them, the congregant replied in the negative stating that the Head Pastor was in his house close by.

“We heard that snake had invaded the premises so we called some of the men around to chase it out when all of a sudden we saw the building collapse,” an eyewitness explained.

According to the Adom News Eastern Regional Correspondent, although people are still trapped in the building, some were able to escape with various degrees of injuries.

The Ghana Fire Service was at the scene to help victims who were trapped.