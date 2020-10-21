Governor blames ‘forces beyond his control’ for Lagos shooting

The governor of Nigeria’s most populous state, Lagos, has paid hospital visits to protesters who were injured in Tuesday night’s shooting at Lekki area.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that “forces beyond our direct control” had made a dark history in the state.

Uniformed men shot at anti-police brutality protesters, although the military has denied involvement.

The number of those killed remains unclear but Amnesty International Nigeria said it was working on verifying the number.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier on Tuesday imposed an indefinite 24-hour curfew across the state, saying criminals had hijacked the protests.

On Wednesday morning, he tweeted photos of his hospital visits:

This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger. I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki . pic.twitter.com/r5idAn9Pxw — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020

The protests have been going on for about two weeks with calls for major police reforms despite the government disbanding the hated Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars).