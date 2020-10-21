Headlines Latest News News

Governor blames ‘forces beyond his control’ for Lagos shooting

15 mins ago
The governor of Nigeria’s most populous state, Lagos, has paid hospital visits to protesters who were injured in Tuesday night’s shooting at Lekki area.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that “forces beyond our direct control” had made a dark history in the state.

Uniformed men shot at anti-police brutality protesters, although the military has denied involvement.

The number of those killed remains unclear but Amnesty International Nigeria said it was working on verifying the number.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier on Tuesday imposed an indefinite 24-hour curfew across the state, saying criminals had hijacked the protests.

On Wednesday morning, he tweeted photos of his hospital visits:

The protests have been going on for about two weeks with calls for major police reforms despite the government disbanding the hated Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars).

