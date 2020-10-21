Kumasi Zoo closed for Renovation Works

The Kumasi Zoological Gardens has been closed down to pave way for renovation works.

The Zoo, which is the only wildlife tourist site in the Ashanti region, is located in the central business district of Kumasi and currently houses about 143 animals made up of 36 different species.

Dr Meyir Ziekah, Manager of the Zoo told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi that the renovation was to help replace the weak cages and walls to prevent any disaster.

He denied that the closure was due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent restrictions imposed by the government.

Dr Ziekah, said though the facility was closed during the lockdown period it was reopened following a Presidential directive.

He explained that the ongoing rehabilitation works were expected to be completed in December 2020, and if everything goes on well, the Zoo would bounce back for public visits.

Dr Ziekah said the Zoo was not just there for tourist attraction, but also to help people to understand how animals live, in order to help protect and preserve their natural habitat.

He said, the Zoo was serving its core purpose as a place, where tourists get the opportunity to see different kinds of animals, and at the same time, as a research centre for animal scientists.

It is also serving as a preserve haven for animals, currently experiencing extinction in the country’s forest reserves.

Dr Ziekah appealed to NGOs interested in the preservation of animals to help support the efforts of government to reposition the Kumasi Zoo as a major tourist site in the country.