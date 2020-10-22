Seven ‘Killers’ Caged Over Mfantseman MP’s Murder

The Accra Circuit Court 10 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, remanded seven suspects into police custody in connection with the killing of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The suspects are to assist in police investigations into the events of October 8, 2020.

They are to reappear on October 30, 2020.

The seven who have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely, robbery, are; Alhassan Abubakar a.k.a. Abu Fulani, Naziru Fudailu a.k.a. SP, and Alhassan Mahama Yahaya a.k.a Mystical Cloud.

The rest are Amadu Osumanu, Adam Alhassan and one Mohammed.

Meanwhile, others are said to still be on the run.

Facts of the case presented in court show that the late Member of Parliament’s campaign team was hijacked at about 1 am on the Abeaze-Dominase and Duadze road on the Mankessim-Assufosu highway to rob them.

The robbers were said to have demanded upon stopping the campaign vehicle that the late MP identified himself.

They demanded money and when he said he didn’t have, but suggested they took him home, so he gives them the money, they shot him and killed him.

—