Rawlings wades into Nigeria’s #EndSARS protest

Former Ghanaian leader, Jerry John Rawlings has lent his voice to the happenings ongoing in naighbouring Nigeria regarding an #ENDSARS campaign.

The anti-police brutality campaign, which is believed to be a peaceful, weapon-free protest has gained worldwide attention due to a high-handed response by the Nigerian government that has left scores dead.

Nigerians have called on International bodies and prominent persons to advice the Federal Government to disband the police unit alleged to be the main orchestrators of crime, rather than reducing it.

JJ Rawlings has urged that “all conscientious citizens of Africa must condemn the bloodshed and call on all parties to act within integrity.”

His advice was contained in a tweet on his official twitter handle.