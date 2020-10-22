‘The Blood Of Those Who Died In Lekki Will Kill You And Your Children’- Funny Face Curses Ghanaians » ™

Funny Face has momentarily lost his mind and his emotional persona has ‘raised its ugly head’ once again. The popular comedian and actor has recorded a new video raining insults at his detractors fraught with curses over the EndSars protest.

According to him, Ghanaians have been abusing him since he decided to stage and replicate the EndSARS protest which has engulfed the whole of Nigeria as protesters call on the government to disband SARS and change a lot of ills about the political system in Nigeria.

Funny Face said in the video that he doesn’t understand why Ghanaians always pick on him and abuse him unnecessarily when he has not provoked anyone in the first place. He placed curses on those who continue to troll him over his decision to show solidarity with the people of Nigeria by starting his own EndSARS in Ghana.

Watch all that he said;