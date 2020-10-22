UK-Ghana Commerce Chamber Applauds Appolonia City

Members of the chamber inside a technical room

GREATER ACCRA’S new city, Appolonia City, has been commended by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) for its vision and investment in high-quality infrastructure.

UKGCC’s commendation came during a familiarization tour of the master-planned city by its members.

The delegation, which included representatives from G&J Technical Services, Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Global Trade Consult and executives of the UKGCC, visited the various neighbourhoods within Appolonia City, the power substation and Appolonia Industrial Park.

“This tour has been an eye-opener for all of us concerning Appolonia City,” said Adjoba Kyiamah, Executive Director of UKGCC.

Participants of the tour were highly impressed with Appolonia City’s sun-matched infrastructure and were thoroughly satisfied with the variety of properties available.

The UKGCC facilitates and promotes trade and commercial relations between the UK and Ghana. Through the sharing of policy, business insight and expertise, it promotes the interests of UK companies operating in Ghana and acts as a platform for Ghanaian companies seeking growth opportunities.

Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Appolonia City, in partnership with the Appolonia stool, has several British investors among its shareholders, making it a significant British investment in Ghana.

“We are excited about the visit and impressed with the high level of interest from members,” said Adamu Ben-Mahmoud, Utilities and Urban Infrastructure Manager of Appolonia City. “Substantial infrastructure investment, thanks in part to our British shareholders, makes Appolonia City a reliable and sustainable choice for both businesses and homes in Greater Accra.”

With more than 500 homes now completed or under construction, Appolonia City continues to serve as a benchmark for new urban development in Africa and offers homes with the widest accessibility to property investors.

In another development, Indo-Ghana Industries Limited has selected Appolonia Industrial Park for the expansion of its oxygen manufacturing business.

The Indian-owned company manufactures industrial and medical gas for hospitals and companies and is currently located in the North Industrial Area in Accra. The new facility on an acre of land in Appolonia Industrial Park is expected to be ready for production in 2022.

“This expansion will help satisfy the current increasing demand for high-quality medical oxygen,” said Varun Tyagi, Managing Director of Indo-Ghana. “We are pleased to be developing this facility in the Appolonia Industrial Park because of the planned infrastructure and well-structured development layout,” he added.

Since 2010, Indo-Ghana has been providing high-quality oxygen to hospitals and other institutions such as Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Tata Motors and Dangote Cement. The company is also present in other West African countries, including Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia and Nigeria.

Appolonia City CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah said, “Indo-Ghana’s move into Appolonia Industrial Park reinforces the market recognition of Appolonia City as the ideal place for not just residential homes but light manufacturing businesses.”

A business desk report