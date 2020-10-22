Lekki Massacre Totally Unacceptable: Comedian Alibaba

Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, has reacted to the shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki Tollgate by military officers on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The veteran comedian cum actor and events compere took to his Instagram page to condemn the incident. Part of his post reads:

“The biggest mistake any democratically elected government can make, is to hand over its control to the military. Because in doing that, you have undermined the constitution, you have canceled the purpose of the National Assembly, made nonsense of the Supreme Court and confirmed that the Presidency cannot manage the country’s affairs.

By sending soldiers to the street, government is clearly, Planting that idea, without knowing it, that the ultimate leadership is in the hands of the soldiers.”

See his full post below: