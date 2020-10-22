Black magic: Bullets fail to enter body of #EndSARS protester despite police shooting him with AK47 (Watch)

EndSAR Protester in Nigeria

The protestors at the ongoing #EndSARS peace walk in Nigeria witnessed a rare moment when policemen, who stormed the protest grounds, failed to kill a young man after shooting at him.

It was not as if they were prevented from firing their 4K47 guns on the young man but instead, the bullets refused to penetrate the body of the young man.

The young man, who appeared fully fortified, stood right in the way of the police who threatened mayhem but he refused to be shaken by their threats.

“When the police finally fired their guns on the young man, it refused to enter the body of the young man due to juju”, according to eyewitnesses.

Already videos from the strange encounter are going viral on all the social media platforms.

Watch video below:

Even the bullet is afraid to penetrate😂 #EndSARSBrutality pic.twitter.com/4QmX1dfMjV — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 21, 2020

Source: ghpage.com

