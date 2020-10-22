Adu Safowaa granted bail; set to appear in court on 29th October for defaming Stacy Amoateng

– –

Ghpage reported a few hours ago about the arrest of Adu Safowaa after Stacy Amoateng filed a case at the Regional CID headquarters against her.

New reposts reaching has confirmed Adu Safowaa has been granted bail by the CID after being detained close to 48 hours.

SEE HERE: Stacy Amoateng causes the arrest of Dr Kwaku Oteng’s daughter, Adu Safowaa for defamation (Video)

She is set to report to the police CID headquarters on Friday, 23rd October 2020 at 10:00 am. However, a court date has been set for 29th October.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

It all begun when Stacy Amoateng who is the managing director of Angel Broadcasting Network stopped the art designers from adding Adu Safowaa’s image to flyers for Adonko launch.

Considering the fact that she is one of the leading people who led the advertisement of Adonko when it started, she felt betrayed and angry.

She started by attacking Stacy Amoateng and accused her of causing the collapse of Akua GMB’s marriage to Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

She also accused her of causing family problems between Becca, her husband, and her mother.

SEE ALSO: Adu Safowaa exposes Dr Kwaku Oteng and Stacy Amoateng

It’s because of these allegations that Stacy Amoateng filed a case against Adu Safowaa and had her arrested.