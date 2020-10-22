Social Media User Threatens To Drop Names Of All The Nigerian “D!cks” Kafui Danku Is Chopping

This comes after Kafui Danku and other Ghanaian celebrities joined in the EndSars Movement to show their support for Nigeria. Most Ghanaian celebrities have taken to their social media to condemn the killings and brutalities of police on the citizens.

READ ALSO: “Shatta Wale No Get Sense” – Trolls Go Wild On Shatta Wale On Twitter

The social Media troll warned Kafui Danku to stop sharing posts on EndSars or he will make public the names of all the Nigerian prominent men she and other female Celebrities have been chopping.