Good Job Rebecca! See What Akufo-Addo’s Wife Did In Okaikoi South Constituency Today (Photos)



TeddyKofi 2020-10-25 19:46:17

The first lady of the Republic of Ghana and the lovely wife of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has stunned Ghanaians with this wonderful move she made in the Okaikoi South Constituency today being the 25th of October,2020.

Her Excellency,Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo paid a grand working visit to the Okaikoi South constituency with the aid of Honourable Dakoa Newman who is the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Okaikoi South constituency to help re-energize constituents before the day of the general election. The 2020 general/Presidential election will hold on the 7th of December,2020 in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s wife has today called on the traditional leaders of the Ga Mantse Royal Palace to seek their blessings and prayers,addressed the party faithfuls at the Bubuiashie cluster of schools and also donated some important medical equipments and consumables to the Kaneshie polyclinic.

Her Excellency,Rebecca Akufo-Addo stressed the need not to be complacent in the run up to the elections but work hard to ensure her lovely husband,President Nana Addo-Dankwah receives 4 more years to continue the good progress made particularly in the Greater Accra Region.

Content created and supplied by: TeddyKofi (via Opera News )