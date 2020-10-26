Sad news coming from veteran actor Paa George stuns Ghanaians



The popular Ghanaian actor cum comedian, Paa George is one of the few consistent and hilarious actors who have been seen on screens over the years. Veteran actor Paa George has starred in many great Akan drama series as well as movies which became very popular in the country. Paa George hails from the Ashanti region of Ghana and with his talent, joined the Kumawood movie industry for some time untill he became very popular and known.

Kumawood or Ghanaian movie lovers will know him as one of the evil characters in movies which is because his skills permitted him to give more exciting scenes without limitations. Sad news coming from the actor himself earlier this afternoon has stunned most Ghanaians.

He made a shocking revealtion on Atinkatv earlier today during an interview where he was asked about the progress and what happened with his movie career. The veteran actor has been seen off the screens for sometime now and people begun to wonder where he could be and what could be the reason for his absence from the media.

He revealed that he had been off from the screens because the movie industry is one company where lies and back biting have become the norm. No one wants to see his or her colleague making it, and neither does anyone want to see a person making it ahead of him or her and as a result, they silence you– He revealed

The veteran actor revealed that he has been suppressed by some movie producers because he is tagged with someone who pokes his noses into other people’s businesses. But this is not the case- He stated. Is speaking the truth on things that contradicts the reason why we are acting a bad thing to do?– He added.

It was revealed that he only speaks on things which are not allowed. Things including certain managers and actors finding their ways out with young girls etc. And this has brought his career to almost a stop but all hope is not lost yet and there is a reason for everything– He continued.

It is sad to see such a talented actor going through such tough times.

