Forget Moesha: Take A Look At This Curvy Ghanaian Lady Who Has Four Kids

2020-10-25 20:16:28
The creations of God are in different form. What differentiate men from women are the curves women possess.
Curves are very common among women, but for a woman to still maintain beautiful shape and form after giving birth to four kids is very rare.
Over the years, Ghanaians have seen the likes of Moesha Buduong and many others who flaunt their curves and beauty on social media.
Moesha Buduong has no child yet, and that could account for the reasons why she is always in shape and beautiful.
But she may have to step aside for now because, another lady who goes by the name Abidivabroni, with the best of curves and form has surfaced. Adivabroni is blessed with four kids but her shape and curves are very admirable.
Abidivabroni as she is affectionately called on social media, has all the beautiful shapes and curves making her stand tall among, by all standards among the rest, regardless of her having four children.
Her pictures are posted on her official Instagram page and she looks astonishing with her curves which keeps improving every day. Take a look at some of her beautiful pictures.
Content created and supplied by: NanaKwameBafo (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment