Never Trust Him Again, He is an Agent of the Devil Coming to Steal-Dr Mensah Otabil jabs



RichG 2020-10-25 21:12:40

Do you know what the man of God, Dr Mensah Otabil hqs said this very day. The man has given a very factual explanation about how to live with people who seems to be good but never like that in a country like Ghana. They are never to be trusted.

Before you scroll down, please firstly click on the +Follow button to receive more news and updates when I publish.

Dr Mensah Otabil is the founder and leader of the renowned church :International Central Gospel Center in the country. This man is noted to be one of the most respected pastors in the country due to the way and manner hr position himself from all sorts of impurities. With this, his church can be said to be amongst the big churches which commands thousands of congregation.

As usual, the man joined his followers today in church as he gave them a word about living with people. According to the man of God, there are people who praises you even when you are going down in order to lift you up once again. But notwithstanding this, there are others too who will praise you when you are failing and still prasie you to fail more. As to him, the later are some of these people who can be said to be real agents of the devil living in human flesh and that, you should never walk with them again. Please kindly click on the +Follow button to receive more news and updates when I publish.

This and many wise sayings are what Dr Mensah Otabil has deliver to his congregation today during sermon and as hi said I also repeat, never walk with him, he is an agent of the devil in himan flesh who is just coming to steal.

Content created and supplied by: RichG (via Opera News )