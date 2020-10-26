“I wish you die in jail”- Judge last words after 21 years sentence of a man in Cape Coast.

2020-10-25 17:24:24
High Court Judge who is called Dorinda Arthur Smith has said what nobody thought any judge could say after sentencing a man into prison with hard labor. According to the report of Angel FM on their news, 60 years man who is called Kofi Appiah was caught red handed raping 2 year old granddaughter of High Court Judge who is called Dorinda Arthur Smith and for that matter he was arrested and arraigned before court. Kofi Appiah who is a carpenter after he was arrested disclosed that it was the work of the devil for that matter he should be forgiven but his plea was turned down.
When Kofi Appiah appeared in court, Dorinda Arthur Smith whose granddaughter is the 2 year old girl that was raped by 60 year old man called Kofi Appiah was the one who sat on the case and for that matter she was angry that a 60 year old man could do such a thing to the little girl who is also her granddaughter. When Dorinda Arthur Smith considered the quantum of the evil Kofi Appiah had done, he sentenced him to 21 years in prison with hard labor. Her last word to Kofi Appiah before he left the court room was that “she wish he die in jail” since he has caused a lot of harm to her granddaughter. Kindly leave your comments, share and follow us for more updates. Thank you.
Click on the link below and listen to the audio.
Content created and supplied by: thegoodnewsman (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment