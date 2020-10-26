“I wish you die in jail”- Judge last words after 21 years sentence of a man in Cape Coast.



thegoodnewsman 2020-10-25 17:24:24

High Court Judge who is called Dorinda Arthur Smith has said what nobody thought any judge could say after sentencing a man into prison with hard labor. According to the report of Angel FM on their news, 60 years man who is called Kofi Appiah was caught red handed raping 2 year old granddaughter of High Court Judge who is called Dorinda Arthur Smith and for that matter he was arrested and arraigned before court. Kofi Appiah who is a carpenter after he was arrested disclosed that it was the work of the devil for that matter he should be forgiven but his plea was turned down.

When Kofi Appiah appeared in court, Dorinda Arthur Smith whose granddaughter is the 2 year old girl that was raped by 60 year old man called Kofi Appiah was the one who sat on the case and for that matter she was angry that a 60 year old man could do such a thing to the little girl who is also her granddaughter. When Dorinda Arthur Smith considered the quantum of the evil Kofi Appiah had done, he sentenced him to 21 years in prison with hard labor. Her last word to Kofi Appiah before he left the court room was that “she wish he die in jail” since he has caused a lot of harm to her granddaughter. Kindly leave your comments, share and follow us for more updates. Thank you.

