WATCH: Leaked Video Shows Soldiers And Police Abusing Civilians During Lockdown

Another video is going viral on social media which shows soldiers and police officers abusing civilians. The video was allegedly recorded on the night of Friday, April 3, 2020. The civilians were allegedly being harassed for contravening the 21-day national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19). The lockdown was mandated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Friday.

It is not clear who recorded the video or leaked it online. However, the events in the video do not come as a surprise as the police have been filmed on several occasions abusing and assaulting civilians. In all the previous videos, the abuses were being exclusively carried out by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) with no members of the military being present.

However, on Friday afternoon, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential spokesperson George Charamba gave a dire warning on social media to all who might be inclined to break the lockdown regulations. Charamba warned that “the boys” were back in town and that they would deal with all the men in the ghettos (high-density suburbs) who were contravening the lockdown and going on drinking sprees.

Writing on his Twitter account under the handle @Jamwanda, Charamba said,

MaFACE angu ekumaGhetto, kindly note that pranks and drinking sprees in streets this evening will come to grief!!!! THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN!!!!!!!

Charamba even responded to a few people who had questions and qualms about what was supposed to take place.