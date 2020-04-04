LIVESTREAMING: Shatta Wale holds ‘Faith Concert’

Ghana’s self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Charles Nii-Armah Mensah otherwise known as Shatta Wale is hosting a live concert dubbed the ‘Faith Concert’.

The concert which will be live from his plush East Lagon residence will be streaming live for the viewership of fans and music lovers across the world on social media.

Various industries across the world are suffering in variation effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ghanaian music industry is no exception.

Over the past few days, entertainers through the use of technology and the internet have been trying to reach out to their fans by holding live shows on social media.

With several back to back hits under his belt, the Shatta Movement boss is set to thrill fans to an entertaining performance, which in its essence is supposed to renew the faith of Ghanaians in this time of a global pandemic.

Watch live Shata Wale’s Faith Concert below

