‘Nobody Can Scare Me, I’m Not Afraid to Die’ -Kennedy Agyapong Reacts To His Attempted Assassination

Controversial politician Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to reports of his assassination attempts on his life at his residence in Tema.

It could be recalled that there were reports that the member of parliament(MP) for Assin Central reportedly escaped an assassination attempt on his life by unknown assailants in one of his apartments.

Kennedy Agyapong reacting to the reports of his assassination stated that he has never been to that particular apartment for months now adding that the apartment is occupied by some staff of his media house.

According to him, there was a robbery attempt at his apartment and that it was not an assassination attempt as reported earlier.

Kennedy Agyapong stated emphatically that he will continue to speak the truth and dared the people behind the attack to make an attempt on his life.

He indicated that death does not scare him and nothing can dissuade him from addressing issues.

“I have received a lot of calls but I want to assure everyone that it’s not true. They went there but I don’t stay in that house. The truth is that they went there but I don’t stay in that house”.

“We’ve learnt lessons from what happened to JB so you can’t kill me with machete. I would be a fool if I make you kill me with a machete. Nobody can stop me. Nothing, absolutely nothing can stop me from doing anything that is in the interest of this country. I don’t fear death. If you are ready to kill me, I’m ready, bring it on,” Kennedy Agyapong said.

The maverick politician noted that the issue has been reported to the police and they have commenced investigations on the issue.

