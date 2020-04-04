Lockdown: Man Beaten By Military Men After Going Out To Buy Ingredients For His Stew – [VIDEO]

A young man from Kumasi in the Ashanti region has shared his ordeal of how he was allegedly severely assaulted by some military men for going out to buy some ingredients for his stew.

He narrated that he went out only to buy some ingredients to prepare stew when he was approached by the soldiers.

The soldiers asked him what he was doing outside but before he could answer he claimed they started beating him.

“I was in the market buying some items for some stew when I saw some military men approach me… they asked me what I’m doing outside without me saying a word they started beating me up,” he said.

The man showed some marks of the beatings at his back and further explained that he tried his possible best to defend himself but they didn’t listen to him.

“I even showed them the items I have bought and my motorbike but they won’t just listen,” he claimed in the video.

The President of Ghana has imposed a partial lockdown in some parts of the country as a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Akuffo Addo, however, stated in his speech that people are allowed to buy food.

Watch the video below:

Man beaten by soldiers for going out to buy ingredients for his stew amid Lockdown pic.twitter.com/KWjOxBDFmZ — BrownGH (@brownghdotcom) April 4, 2020

PLEASE SHARE THIS STORY