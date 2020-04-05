COVID-19: UBTH confirms 3 cases, 1 Death, as 25 doctors go into isolation

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in Edo state, says one of the three patients, who was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, has died. The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, disclosed this in a statement released today April 5.

The COVID-19 patient was confirmed dead on Friday April 3 by the NCDC. In his statement, Professor Obaseki said following the treatment of the patients with the ravaging Coronavirus disease, about 25 of doctors who were exposed to the patients are currently in isolation. He noted that the exposed staff had only personal protection equipment, such as surgical face-masks and gloves while treating the patients with the infectious diseases.



University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has so far received three patients who have been confirmed positive with COVID-19. The two surviving patients are currently being cared for by our dedicated staff in an isolation ward with restricted access. Prior to confirmation of their COVID-19 status, some of our healthcare staff were exposed to these patients whilst using only Personal Protection (surgical face-masks and gloves). Currently all staff who were exposed to these patients are asymptomatic and they are being monitored closely according to current guidelines. Further measures have been put in place to ensure that our staff are not unduly exposed to risks of infection with COVID-19 in the course of their providing care for patients who come to the hospital for various reasons. Healthcare workers are on the front lines in this pandemic and therefore at a higher risk of being exposed than the general public. The management and staff of UBTH while ensuring standard precautions at all times to prevent the spread of this disease, crave the support and understanding of the general public as we fight this raging battle to contain and curb COVID-19. Prof. D.E Obaseki

Chief Medical Director, UBTH

