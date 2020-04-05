Bolgatanga Hospital maternity unit to close down after pregnant woman tested positive for coronavirus

The entire maternity unit of the Bolgantaga Hospital will be closed down on April 6, 2020, for disinfection.

This unit includes the Newborn Care Unit (NCU). The closure comes as a result of a pregnant woman who tested positive for Coronavirus having earlier being admitted to the unit.

That was the first case of the deadly COVID-19 reported in the Upper East Region.

Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage in a news conference said the pregnant woman diagnosed with COVID-19 in the region is in good condition.

Upper East Region on Friday, April 3, recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 involving “a 33-year-old woman with no travel history out of the country.”

According to the Minister, the woman had travelled to the Western Region for a week and returned to Bolgatanga on March 27, 2020.

Ghana’s cases now stand at 214 with five deaths and three recoveries. The Upper West, Eastern Region and Upper East regions have all recorded one case each.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 4, 2020, extended the closure of Ghana’s borders by another 2 weeks. The 2 weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi is still in place.

The President is expected to give an address on the progress of the 2 weeks partial lockdown directive as today marks one week.

