Police arrest 2 Nigerians suspected to have stolen vehicles bought by govt – PHOTO

Police in Accra are interrogating two men suspected to have stolen two Nissan Pick-up vehicles.

The suspects, Prince Okafor, 36, and Augustine Okafor, 24, all Nigerians, were arrested by an officer of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) at Tesano on March 24 while attempting to smuggle the vehicles out of Accra.

According to Myjoyonline sources, the vehicles were among 10 others of the same kind that had been purchased by the government from Svani Company.

They had been taken to a washing bay on the Spintex road for cleaning.

It was there that the suspects, who were said to have been aided by one of the guys who work at the washing bay, took two of the vehicles and drove them away.

The arresting officer, who had closed from work on the day, was suspicious of their movements when they got to the Abeka junction and true to his suspicion, the suspects drove off when the traffic light there turned green.

He pursued them until they got to the Achimota Neoplan terminal where the light had turned red, enabling the officer to drive past them and impeded their movement.

The source said just when the armed officer pulled out of his vehicle and approached the drivers of the two vehicles, one of them immediately took to his heels leaving the other driver with three other occupants in it.

When they were questioned where they were taking the vehicles to one of them said they were taking them to someone.

The officer then asked them to follow him to the Tesano police station while they call the supposed owner to come there to confirm that the vehicles were for him.

While that was going on, the three other occupants also fled leaving the driver.

The officer then reached out for a re-enforcement team from the FPU base at the National Police Training School at Tesano, who arrived on time to tow the vehicles and the suspect to the Tesano police station.

It was upon interrogation at the police station that it emerged that the vehicles had been bought by the government and were being cleaned at the washing bay which is believed to be owned by another Nigerian, when two of them were reportedly stolen.

The case has since been taken over by the Accra Regional Command who has launched a manhunt for the four other accomplices who escaped arrest while the owner of the washing bay is said to be assisting the police with investigations.

