Coronavirus: I see people die every day – Ghanaian nurse in USA shares experience – [HOT AUDIO]

“I see people gasping for breath but there is nothing I can do as a nurse to help them,” a frontline health worker working at a hospital in New York has said.

The Ghanaian nurse working in the United States of America (USA) said she is heartbroken seeing over 1,000 people die of the novel COVID-19 virus [coronavirus] in a day.

The distraught health worker, who only gave her name as Princess, shared this harrowing experience on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

She said coronavirus patient admitted at her hospital in New York are not allowed to see their family members until they recover.

Those who die, she stated, are buried without giving their loved ones the opportunity to say farewell.

“Even we the nurses do our things quickly and rush out of the rooms of the COVID-19 patients for fear of being infected,” she stressed.

Princess indicated that, authorities and the people in New York took things for granted and are now paying for it dearly.

She, therefore, urged Ghanaians who are joking with the lockdown to take a cue from what is happening in the US.

“If even US is struggling, I weep for Ghana? I thank God for the decision taken by President Akufo-Addo, it will really help,” she said.

Princess appealed to Ghanaians to obey the lockdown rules and stay home.

