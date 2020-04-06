More gays hiding their sexuality because of stigmatization – Gay man opens up

A Ghanaian homosexual, Alex Kofi Donkor says there are a number of his colleagues in Ghana but the hate in society has made it difficult for them to open up about their sexuality.

According to him, most people are afraid to talk about their sexual orientation publicly because of the fear of being stigmatized against and insulted by people who are supposed to protect them.

He said explaining why a number of Ghanaians are gay but cannot open up.

“We need to blame the fabric of our society. I for one who has a mother I loved so much but she thought I’m going to hell and I’m useless because I’m gay. With some of these things, there’s no way people will want to open up about their sexuality”.

He noted that even in the advanced countries where the laws protect the LGBT movement, it’s difficult sometimes because of the hate messages preached by churches, the media and that has over the years affected the LGBT movement globally and especially in Ghana.

He called on Ghanaians to accept people for their sexuality and not judge them because everyone was created differently.

