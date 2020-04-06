Lockdown: ‘It’s sad, unfortunate and must end’ – Akufo-Addo on fake ‘assault’ videos

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has strongly condemned the spreading of ‘foreign’ videos purported to be that of Ghana’s security operatives.

He said those behind the spreading of such videos will be dealt with when found.

Social media was flooded with several videos of security operatives manhandling citizens following the implementation of a partial lockdown in Greater Accra and Kumasi.

However, most of these videos have been described as ‘fake’ by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Speaking to this in his 5th address to the nation, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo said: “I’m extremely perturbed by the actions of a few unpatriotic persons who are deliberately circulating old videos of alleged brutality by members of the security agencies but largely of foreign origin and presenting them as though they were new incidence by Ghanaian security personnel…it is sad, unfortunate and must end. There is nothing to be gained in the distribution of such videos…Who gains from such conduct? Nobody in their right senses! ”

