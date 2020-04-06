Coronavirus in Africa: 51 countries, 9,393 cases, 445 deaths, 906 recoveries

There are now more than over 9,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only three countries holding out as of April 6.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at April 3

Confirmed cases = 9,393

Number of deaths = 445

Recoveries = 906

Infected countries = 51

Virus-free countries = 3

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,320 Angola – 14 Benin – 66 Botswana – 6 Burkina Faso – 345 Burundi – 3 Cameroon – 650 Cape Verde – 7 Central African Republic – 8 Chad – 9 Congo-Brazzaville – 45 DR Congo – 154 Djibouti – 59 Egypt – 1,173 Equatorial Guinea – 16 Eritrea – 29 Ethiopia – 44 Eswatini – 9 Gabon – 24 (The) Gambia – 4 Ghana – 214 Guinea – 121 Guinea-Bissau – 18 Ivory Coast – 261 Kenya – 142 Liberia – 13 Libya – 18 Madagascar – 72 Malawi – 4 Mali – 45 Mauritania – 6 Mauritius – 227 Morocco – 1,113 Mozambique – 10 Namibia – 16 Niger – 184 Nigeria- 232 Rwanda – 104 Senegal – 222 Seychelles – 10 Sierra Leone – 6 Somalia – 7 South Africa – 1,655 South Sudan – 1 Sudan – 12 Tanzania – 22 Togo – 44 Tunisia – 574 Uganda – 52 Zambia – 39 Zimbabwe – 9 Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe, Comoros, Lesotho.

Source: africanews.com

