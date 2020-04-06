The three African countries free of coronavirus

Lesotho, Comoros, and São Tomé and Príncipe are the three remaining African countries yet to record a single case of coronavirus.

South Sudan which until April 4 was also free of the virus recorded its first case on Sunday, according to government officials.

Riek Machar, the country’s first vice president, told journalists on Sunday in the capital Juba “South Sudan confirms one case of coronavirus.”

Machar said the patient is a 29-year-old woman who arrived in South Sudan from the Netherlands via Ethiopia on February 28.

So far 51 African countries have confirmed cases of coronavirus with tally now hitting 9,198 as at April 6, 2020.

39 countries have also recorded local community infections of the virus with 12 countries reporting of only imported cases.

The continent has recorded 414 deaths so far with recoveries now 813. South Africa still remains the leading country with 1655 cases of coronavirus.

But North Africa has the highest number of cases, tallying at 4,043 with Algeria over taking Egypt as the North African country with more cases.

North, West and Southern Africa regions have all recorded over 1,000 cases of the virus.

Eastern Africa has the least of cases now at 778 followed by central Africa with 917 cases.

There are however more number of recoveries in North (420) and West (282) African regions.

North African again has recorded more deaths across the continent with deaths now there at 298.

But on a global scale over 1.2 million people have been infected by the coronavirus with deaths hitting over 70,000.

Source: africafeeds.com

