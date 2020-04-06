Preliminary investigations show coronavirus patient contracted virus in Bolga – Regional Health Director

The Upper East Regional Director of Health Services Dr. Winfred Ofosu has revealed that preliminary investigations show that the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Bolgatanga possibly contracted the virus before travelling out of the region and back.

According to Dr. Ofosu, there is the need for the people of the Upper East region to take seriously the recommended precautionary measures of social distance, hand washing and use of hand sanitizers. In his assertions, it is dangerous for residents to presume that the virus is yet to spread in the region and only the confirmed patient has the tendency to spread the virus.

“From the preliminary investigations that we conducted though is not conclusive yet[but] some of the symptoms started here before she travelled. Which means that she probably got the infection here in Bolga. If that is the case, it means that the virus is already in circulation,” he said at a media briefing in Bolgatanga on Sunday.

He added that “It is not likely that she got the disease from outside but she got it here.”

Dr. Winfred Ofosu further disputed reports that the patient absconded or was forcefully taken out of the hospital by her husband.

He stated that the patient asked to be discharged when symptoms which reported to the facility with had remitted saying that “so they requested to be discharged since there was nothing ongoing. The slip was that they were not properly informed that the woman was being investigated for COVID. But he (husband) was asked that the woman had to self isolate. So that was how they went home.”

He further stated that the patient has since been brought back to the hospital and currently under care at the Regional hospital though she could be managed at home.

Meanwhile, the maternity block where the COVID-19 patient visited and was admitted will be closed for disinfection on Monday, April 6, 2020, and to resume operations on Tuesday, April 7.

Source: mynewsgh.com

