3 Nigerian prostitutes arrested, quarantined in Salaga over coronavirus

Three Nigerian sex workers have been arrested and quarantined at Salaga in the Savannah Region.

The East Gonja Municipal COVID-19 emergency response team is currently in a meeting to decide whether to keep them in Salaga for them to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine period or send them to Tamale, where they are believed to be based.

They were picked up by the Police at a guest house on Sunday, April 5, at about 9:00 p.m. following a tip-off from some residents.

Customers of the prostitutes have however been let go.

Health officials on Monday morning visited the quarantine facility to perform COVID-19 protocols, including taking of their temperature.

Ghana’s COVID-19 situation

A total of 214 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the first two cases were confirmed in the country on March 12.

Three of them have recovered while five of them who had underlying conditions have since died from the disease which has affected over a million people globally and killed thousands of them since the pandemic broke out in China in December last year.

Forty-nine of the infected people in Ghana have been discharged for home management by health officials who say additional 155 are doing “well and responding to treatment” across the country.

Greater Accra leads with the number of cases recorded in the country with 189 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 12 cases, Northern Region with 10 cases, and one case each in the Upper West, Eastern and Upper East regions.

