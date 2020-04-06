China rescues Ghana in coronavirus fight – PHOTO

Ghana has received some over 30,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), from the People’s Republic of China.

This forms part of efforts to help some 17 West African countries including Ghana help deal with the situation of Coronavirus in their countries.

The medical supplies, totaling 38,800 include 3,000 N95 protective face masks for frontline health workers, 10,000 protective face masks for all, 2,500 disposable overalls, 800 Infra-red Thermometers, 2,500 medical goggles, 10,000 single-use gloves, and 10,000 disposable shoe covers.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, speaking at the arriving ceremony in Accra, expressed gratitude to the People’s Republic of China, emphasizing how much of help and relief it will serve the country in the interim, whilst government puts in measures to produce its very own locally manufactured PPEs.

“We are very grateful to the People’s Republic of China. As we sit here, I can only say that the systems for health in West Africa are very very fragile. We haven’t positioned ourselves strong enough to do what China did and we’ll definitely need some support. We never had a source for emergency response when the problem started but Government has done a lot to put in protective equipment especially for our health workers working in the frontline.” He said

Adding, “As we move ahead, it is becoming more clear that we may need, all of us, to begin to wear some of these things, so this gesture is not something we can underscore as Ghana makes efforts to add all”

He further noted that some 5 local companies have been selected and will soon begin work to produce and manufacture several of these PPEs for use in the country.

“We are continuing to develop some of this equipment, for protection in-country and soon you’ll see government efforts also coming. By the end of the week, about 5 selected companies will start sewing some of these overalls, protective masks and all that we need we will be able to provide in our country.”

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Shi Ting Wang on his part reiterated China’s commitment to helping other countries and continents including West Africa, battle the disease considering China has seen a significant drop in figures and casualties as far as the pandemic is concerned.

“Many Chinese companies are also doing their best to support Ghana and other African countries. The Chinese government, for its part, will further strengthen medical cooperation with African countries in a bid to contain this pandemic…As a truthful friend of Africa, we will spare no effort in our support to African countries.” he said.

Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botwey and China’s Ambassador to Ghana,

H.E. Shi Ting Wang, among others, were present at the Arriving Ceremony of Chinese Aid to 18 African Countries for the Fight Against COVID-19.

Source: ghanaweb.com

SHARE THE STORY