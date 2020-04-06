Angry Residents Steal Food Items At COVID 19 Relief Center [WATCH VIDEO ]

Thedistin.com has sighted a video of angry residents stealing food items from coronavirus relief center.

Nigeria President Buhari in his nation’s address to the people of Nigerian initiated a two weeks lockdown for three states; Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun states in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus.

Well, some residents amid the lockdown are finding difficult to make ends meet as they have asked to stay home.

In a video available to thedistin.com, angry residents decided to take matters into their own hands as they decided to steal food items placed at coronavirus relief centre meant to give out to the needy and vulnerable amid the partial lockdown.

