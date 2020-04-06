Coronavirus: Stop campaigning, suspend your primaries – Apaak to NPP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has questioned why the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has failed to call-off its upcoming parliamentary primaries despite the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

The legislator said in a statement that sitting MPs and parliamentary candidates of the party are campaigning although there is a ban on all forms of political rallies and social gatherings.

The MP also expressed his disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to suspend their political parties whereas he has asked others to suspend theirs.

”Could this mean that President Akufo-Addo and the NPP are telling the rest of us to stop political activities and yet his party is doing the opposite? Over to you folks!”

He said: ”It’s no secret that sitting NPP MPs and aspirants are campaigning. And I’m shocked that President Akufo-Addo saw no need to announce the suspension or postponement of the NPP primaries.”

The NPP is expected to go to the polls come April 25, to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2020 parliamentary election.

The NPP closed its nominations for presidential and parliamentary primaries on February 20, 2020.

The party, which opened the nominations on January 20, 2020, fixed April 25, 2020 for the holding of its presidential and parliamentary primaries.

It, however, remains unclear whether the party will postponed the activity considering the outbreak of the deadly virus.

But Dr. Apaak is asking the party to suspend the primaries.

Read his full statement below

Folks, why has the ruling NPP not suspended it’s impending parliamentary primaries in the face of the dreadful coronavirus?

I remain a citizen.

Dr. Clement Apaak

M.P, Builsa South

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

