Coronavirus: Public demand for face masks exacerbating shortage – WHO

Medical masks must be a top priority for health workers, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said.

The WHO boss bemoaned the global shortage of the masks saying the use of masks by the general public has also created the shortage.

He said masks alone cannot stop the spread of the virus hence the need for countries to continue to adhere strictly to the social-distancing policy, testing and isolation.

He made the remarks in an update of the pandemic coronavirus today [Monday].

He explained there are are several measures we can all take to reduce the spread of Covid-19, including physical distancing, thorough handwashing,

protecting the most vulnerable by staying home, protecting health workers.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 1,280,000 people and has killed at least 69,789, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The WHO has warned that countries that rush to lift quarantine restrictions too soon risk “an even more severe and prolonged” economic downturn from the pandemic.

“We are all aware of the profound social and economic consequences of the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing at the agency’s headquarters in Geneva on Friday. “Ultimately the best way for countries to end restrictions and ease their economic effects is to attack the virus.”

Meanwhile, International advocacy organization Global Citizen and the World Health Organization today announced the One World: Together At Home — a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

One World: Together At Home will be broadcast live on Saturday, 18 April 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PDT/8:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 a.m. GMT airing on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada.

Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday 19 April 2020.

Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

SHARE THE STORY