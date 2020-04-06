Akufo-Addo wins NDC hearts with latest address on coronavirus

It appears the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warmed the hearts of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with his latest address on the coronavirus pandemic.

Last night, the President for the fifth time addressed the nation and announced some relief packages for businesses, nurses and the citizens at large.

Among the mouthwatering packages were the absorption of the water bills of Ghanaians for three months and free transport for health workers at the frontline of the battle.

He also indicated that a decision on an extension of the two weeks lockdown will be taken in the coming days.

He noted that “the Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply.”

This declaration by the President was received with commendations by some Ghanaians on social media who also used the chance to troll the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Mahama.

Since the first case of the virus was recorded in Ghana, every address by the President draws a reaction from the opposition.

Like the previous speeches, the morning of Monday, April 6 has seen reactions by some bigwigs in the NDC but unlike the previous responses which were usually full of critiques, the latest comments have some praises albeit demands for more.

Leading the praise-singing team is the former Deputy General Secretary of the party who claims the President’s latest speech has the ‘major ingredients of crisis communication’.

“When the crises started, the president did not make any hasty decisions. He consulted people from the health sectors, security agencies, clergy, and the media. It is obvious that the president has been doing serious consultation,” Koku Anyidoho said.

The General-Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia also welcomed the latest speech but just like the proverbial Oliver Twist, asked for more.

“It’s good that the government is doing all that for the people. We all agree that we are not in normal times, but this the time government can intervene and ensure that those who are hard hit by this coronavirus stress will also enjoy some sort of freedom,” he stressed.

Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s Communication Director in one of his usual post-Akufo-Addo speech epistles lauded the government for implementing proposals by the party’s flagbearer.

“It is a vital necessity in a time like this. We, therefore, support any policy or program that is intended to cushion Ghanaians against the impact of the pandemic. Indeed, most of the newly announced interventions, such as free water, distribution of free food to deprived communities in lockdown areas, provision of insurance to our frontline health workers, local production of PPEs among others, were first canvassed by H.E John Dramani Mahama. We are glad that at long last, President Akufo-Addo is beginning to adopt these recommendations.”

For the National Youth Organizer of the party, the best response to the speech is a concession and admiration of the government’s approach in dealing with the virus.

He believes that it should be the rallying point for all Ghanaians to unite against the virus.

“I must admit that the speech from the president was an encouraging one but countrymen and women, flowery speeches does not necessarily mean they would be followed through. We are supposed to be united in this fight against COVID-19 but anytime the president speaks then his social media robots begin to politicize the whole process. If we continue like this it will be extremely difficult to defeat this virus,” He averred.

Source: ghanaweb.com

