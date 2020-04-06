I’m bringing onboard clear and better communication in COVID-19 fight- Dr. Oko Boye

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.Dr Oko-Boye who has been nominated as Deputy Minister for Health has declared his intention to enhance the communications front of the ministry in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye is the current Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, a position he will soon abandon following his nomination and subsequent approval as Deputy Health Minister.

Prior to his nomination, many Ghanaians, particularly on social media, had advocated for him to be appointed to a position where his expertise in public health management can be leveraged upon.

Mr Oko Boye has been singled out for commendation following his communication prowess in the matter of the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking to Accra based Joy FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com shortly after the announcement of his nomination, he indicated his readiness to bring on board his expertise at the policy making level to better influence the fight against the pandemic.

While thanking the President for his nomination, he said “One thing I bring on board, the President has shown the way already which is the sincerity with the fact and the situation. The signs will lead it and when the signs leads it, people can tell that you are being honest.”

He added that “The other one is the communication. I believe in the competence of those who are managing the teams. The people know their stuff. With all their hard work, if you can’t relay the information in a very clear manner to send a message which tell people they should take the situation serious but at the same time does not drive them into a panic mode, if you don’t get that clearly, you might mess up the whole battle. That is something I want to do very well and clearly and do well so that people will appreciate what is happening and behave in a way that will let is win the war.”

Dr. Oko Boye takes over from Hon. Alexander Abban, MP for Gomoa who has been moved to the position of Deputy Minister for Communications.

